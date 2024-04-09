The Electoral Commission says the Ejisu by-election will be held on Tuesday, April 30 to replace deceased MP, John Kumah

The NPP is set to hold its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, April 13 to elect a parliamentary candidate

Kwasi Nyantakyi, former football administrator, will also be contesting the elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to hold the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, April 30.

This follows the demise of John Ampontuah Kumah, the then-member of Parliament for Ejisu and the Deputy Finance Minister.

The Electoral Commission says the Ejisu by-election will be held on Tuesday, April 30.

While the opposition National Democratic Congress is yet to indicate whether they would partake in the parliamentary contest in Ejisu, the ruling New Patriotic Party is geared up to conduct its constituency primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate.

The NPP's vetting committee has approved nine candidates, one of whom will be elected to represent the party on Saturday, April 13.

Below are the aspiring NPP parliamentary candidates and their balloting positions:

Kwabena Boateng Dr Evans Duah Klinsman Karikari Mensah Helena Mensah Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey Portia Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi Aaron Prince Duah Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, told the media that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest.

This, he says, would ensure all interested party members have equal opportunity to contest in the race.

The party's national executives will meet the candidates on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Kwasi Nyantakyi to contest NPP’s Ejisu primaries

is among the people formally contesting to be the NPP's Ejisu parliamentary candidate

The former football administrator was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé in 2018.

The NPP opened nominations on April 2, 2024. Candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 when submitting the form.

Women, Persons under 40 and Persons With Disabilities benefited from a 50% discount on the filing fees, reducing their non-refundable filing fee to GH¢17,500.

Chairman Wontumi tells NDC not to contest Ejisu bye-elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party wanted his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that if others contested, the NPP was confident of victory in the by-election.

John Ampontuah Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, died on March 7, 2024

