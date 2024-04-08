The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators Union of Ghana have hiked their fares in response to harsh economic conditions

They say the government has failed to address their various concerns, leading to their tough decision

They have urged the general public to accept the new fares expected to take effect on Saturday, April 13

Transport fares will be increased on Saturday, April 13, in accordance with the recent hike in petroleum products.

This was contained in a joint press statement issued by the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators Union of Ghana on April 8, 2024.

The two transport unions say the government has been indifferent towards their plight.

According to the transport operators, they have no option but to increase the fares in response to the prevailing economic hardships and other factors worsening their living conditions.

They noted that the Ghanaian government's callousness towards transport operators has also not gone unnoticed during these trying times.

In recent times, the price of fuel, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants has seen significant hikes due to exchange rate fluctuations and port levies, among other factors.

Calls for a reduction have gone unheeded as the government ramps up its revenue mobilisation drive.

Following the transport fare hike, the transport operators have urged the general public to accept the new fares.

In their press statement, they listed the price adjustments:

A 15% increase for short-distance or intracity transportation, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transportation, a 15% raise for taxi services, and a fare increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 for short-distance taxi hire services.

Read the full statement below:

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024

Joint Press Statement

NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT

A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.

1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.

2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport

3. 15 percent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.

This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.

Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers.

We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.

……..End…….

Sgd.

Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG

0540377307.

Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG

0242971025.

Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union

0554822565, 0500312104

David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG

0541063682.

