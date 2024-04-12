The CEO of COCOBOD has described illegal and unacceptable exploration and mining activities being carried out by MIGOP Mining Limited in Atwima Nwabiagya in the Ashanti Region

Joseph Boahen Aidoo also blamed the Minerals Commission for being complicit in the mining company's actions through their failure to perform their oversight role

He assured farmers that COCOBOD would ensure that they get their compensation for the destruction on their farms

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has blasted the Minerals Commission for failing to perform its oversight function in ensuring that mining does not happen in cocoa farms.

This follows the alleged destruction of several cocoa farms by MIGOP Mining Limited, a foreign-owned gold mining company, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The COCOBOD CEO says mining in cocoa farms is illegal.

Source: Getty Images

According to the COCOBOD CEO, MIGOP has been illegally exploring and mining for gold in the affected communities, putting approximately 400 acres of cocoa farms under significant threat.

The activities of MIGOP also put the livelihoods of cocoa farming families at risk, the CEO stated.

He noted that should the mining company begin full-scale mining operations in the area, its impact would devastate the communities.

In a firm reproach of the mining company, Joseph Aidoo stated that its clear disregard for the legal protection afforded cocoa trees in Ghana rendered its operations in the community illegal.

He further accused the Minerals Commission of being complicit in the mining company’s illegality.

He said the company was merely issued an exploration license, thus the Minerals Commission must monitor and ensure that the company was only engaged in exploration and not digging up cocoa farms.

According to Joseph Aidoo, COCOBOD will ensure affected farmers get the justice they deserve.

He added that COCOBOD will support affected farmers in the area in receiving fair compensation for any disruption the mining company may have caused their farms.

Former EPA boss warns of cocoa ban if illegal mining not stopped

The former Environmental Protection Agency boss, Henry Kokofu, has warned that Ghana’s cocoa beans could face an international ban over illegal mining concerns.

He explained that the increase in Galamsey activities across the country poses a direct danger to the survival of the cocoa industry.

The repercussions could see the country’s economy experience another major financial crisis, leading to loss of livelihoods and increased agitations.

He explained that Galamsey activities near farmlands can affect the quality of beans produced on those farms and render the farms unsuitable for growing food crops.

He urged the government to fight the menace.

Government increases cocoa farm gate prices by 58%

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana increased the farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by 58.26% following a third successive global deficit.

This follows the price of cocoa more than tripling on the international market over the last year.

However, farmers and the Minority in Parliament are not pleased with the increase and are demanding more.

Source: YEN.com.gh