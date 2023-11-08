Ghana Borrows Up To $200m From Cocoa Traders As It Pushes For Syndicated Loan
- Cocobod has borrowed some $200 million from cocoa traders to finance bean purchases
- Cocobod plans to borrow $1.2 billion for the season, of which $800 million will be a syndicated loan
- Parliament is expected to begin approval processes for the agreements on the $800 million syndicated loan this week
Cocobod has borrowed up to $200 million from international cocoa traders because of challenges in securing a bank loan.
Every September, the board normally draws on an international syndicated loan to finance licensed buyers who purchase cocoa from smallholder farmers for export.
Cocobod plans to borrow $1.2 billion for the 2023/2024 season. of which $800 million will come from a syndicate of lenders.
Reuters reported that Cocobod has said parliament would start approval processes for the agreements on the $800 million syndicated loan this week
Source: YEN.com.gh