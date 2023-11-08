Cocobod has borrowed some $200 million from cocoa traders to finance bean purchases

Cocobod plans to borrow $1.2 billion for the season, of which $800 million will be a syndicated loan

Parliament is expected to begin approval processes for the agreements on the $800 million syndicated loan this week

Cocobod has borrowed up to $200 million from international cocoa traders because of challenges in securing a bank loan.

Every September, the board normally draws on an international syndicated loan to finance licensed buyers who purchase cocoa from smallholder farmers for export.

Cocobod has said parliament would start approval processes for the $800 million syndicated loan. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cocobod plans to borrow $1.2 billion for the 2023/2024 season. of which $800 million will come from a syndicate of lenders.

Reuters reported that Cocobod has said parliament would start approval processes for the agreements on the $800 million syndicated loan this week

Ghana increases cocoa farm gate price to GH¢1,308 per bag

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced GH¢1,308 as the new producer price per bag of cocoa.

President Akufo-Addo said this was the highest price to be paid to cocoa farmers across West Africa in a while.

Former President John Mahama downplayed the development, saying the cocoa sector had been mismanaged.

Mahama criticises new hike

Former President John Mahama was unhappy with the new GH¢1,308 producer price per bag of cocoa.

In a statement on Facebook, Mahama described the new prices as a rip-off of cocoa farmers.

Mahama takes on Akufo-Addo over appointment of judges

YEN.com.gh reported in separate criticism that Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing several NPP judges to courts.

The former president believes President Akufo-Addo is appointing NPP judges to avoid being held accountable in the future.

Mahama urged National Democratic Congress lawyers to consider careers as judges in Ghana’s judiciary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh