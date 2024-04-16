The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has assured Ghanaians he will be a better president when re-elected

The former president noted that his experience in and out of the Jubilee House has given him invaluable experience to be a better leader

He admitted that during his presidency, he had made certain mistakes, however, he is convinced when re-elected, he will right his wrongs

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, said he would be a better president than he previously was if given the nod in the upcoming December 7, polls.

Speaking to a gathering of party faithful at Kambatiak in the North East Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former president said his experience in and out of the Jubilee House has provided him with an invaluable perspective on leadership in Ghana and enough training on how to address the challenges Ghanaians face.

Mahama says he has learnt from his mistakes and is certain he will right his wrong when re-elected.

Source: Getty Images

He said that while there are no colleges of training where one can learn to be president, his peculiar situation as a former president has imbibed him with all the knowledge and expertise needed to lead the country properly.

He noted that he has learned from his previous mistakes in office and is determined to right his wrongs should he be re-elected.

Mahama talks about time with Atta-Mills

John Mahama also touted the wealth of experience he obtained from the late president, John Evans Atta Mills.

He described the late former president as a very good and honest president and one of the best presidents this country has ever seen.

Under the Atta-Mills/Mahama administration, John Mahama told the gathering that the two had built a lot of infrastructure, which included several regional and district health facilities and educational facilities, among others.

Speaking on his presidency, John Mahama says he has gotten the opportunity to reflect on his time as president and acknowledges that given the opportunity again, he would approach certain issues differently.

“I know that in the four years coming, I will be a much better president than even when I was president,” he said.

Mahama promises to decentralise the food supply to SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, also says his future government would decentralise the procurement and supply of foodstuffs to senior high schools.

According to him, the current system where the Buffer Stock Company procures and distributes food to schools is unsustainable.

The former president had announced plans to review the free senior high school to make it optimal.

Source: YEN.com.gh