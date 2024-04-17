Mastermind Behind Matilda Amissah-Arthur Robbery, Other Attacks Before Court

The man behind the robbery of the wife of a former vice president, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, has been put before court

The suspect, Yahuza Osumanu, is accused of assaulting the Amissah-Arthur and robbing her of over GH¢28,000

He has been charged with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering at a high court in Accra

The alleged mastermind behind the robbery of Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of late former Vice President Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, and other high-profile victims has been brought before court

The suspect, Yahuza Osumanu, is accused of assaulting the Amissah-Arthur and robbing her of GH¢28,000, £50, and $2,200.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur (L). Source: John Dramani Mahama/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

Osumanu is believed to target affluent people and steal money and items worth millions of cedis.

Some items listed include luxury wristwatches, mobile phones and jewellery worth over $100,000.

Additionally, the prosecution stated that the accused used proceeds from the crimes to acquire luxury cars and apartments for himself, including a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prado, and Lexus, among others.

CCTV footage and other evidence from the various crime scenes led to the suspect's arrest on December 15, 2023, in Kasoa.

Osumanu has been charged with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his appearance before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

Heb has been remanded into prison custody, with a scheduled reappearance on May 2 this year.

Details from Matilda Amissah-Arthur robbery

The robber entered Amissah-Arthur's Tesano home and also physically assaulted her, according to reports.

The Herald reported that family sources said the lone robber grabbed the widow's neck and demanded cash and jewellery.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur handed over $3000 to the assailant, who subsequently fled the scene.

19-year-old robber jailed

Source: YEN.com.gh