The bench warrant issued for the arrest of the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, and the Director General of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been rescinded.

The warrant was rescinded after Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, the Head of Legal and Prosecution Unit, apologised for failing to appear in court.

Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie. Source: Ghana Police Service

Superintendent Asare said they were unaware of the summons and the subsequent contempt.

The order came after Sureword Global Outreach filed an application seeking the release of an impounded vehicle.

Despite the court's orders for the appearance of the two, they failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant.

The court held that the two "blatantly refused" to honour its directives.

The court had specifically ordered the Inspector General of Police to order the two to appear before the court back in March 2024.

Superintendent Asare said there was no intent to disobey the court's orders.

He also told the court that the vehicle in question had been released.

According to the trial judge, they had purged themselves of the “contemptuous act” and forgave them.

IGP office's past legal troubles

YEN.com.gh reported that the IGP was among nine persons sued for contempt of Court in a land dispute.

The suit was filed by Nana Obiri Boahen, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) deputy general secretary, in August 2023.

The IGP has been accused of disrespecting a court order in a case heard at a circuit court in 2022.

Also, 82 police officers sued the IGP, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for denying their promotions despite being eligible for many months.

The officers filed the suit at the High Court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

