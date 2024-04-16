Global site navigation

Court Orders Arrest Of Police CID Director General Over Contempt: “There Is Nobody Above The Law”
Court Orders Arrest Of Police CID Director General Over Contempt: “There Is Nobody Above The Law”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • A high court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department
  • The court has also issued a warrant for the Director General of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service
  • The two police officers are the subject of warrants for their failure to honour a court summons

A High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police, Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie.

The warrant was issued due to alleged contempt due to her failure to honour a court summons.

CID boss hit with arrest warrant
Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie (L). Source: Ghana Police Service
Source: Facebook

An arrest warrant was also issued for the Director General of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service for the same reason.

The order came after Sureword Global Outreach filed an application seeking the release of an impounded vehicle.

Despite the court's orders, the respondents repeatedly failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant.

The court held that the two had "blatantly refused" to honour its directives.

The court had specifically ordered the Inspector General of Police to order the two to appear before the court back in March 2024.

"This court has extended enough courtesy to these public officers, and because there is nobody above the law, I hereby issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the respondents," said the court.

IGP office's past legal troubles

The IGP was among nine persons sued for contempt of Court in a land dispute.

The suit was filed by Nana Obiri Boahen, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) deputy general secretary, in August 2023.

The IGP has been accused of disrespecting a court order in a case heard at a circuit court in 2022.

Also, 82 police officers sued the IGP, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General for denying their promotions despite being eligible for many months.

The officers filed the suit at the High Court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

Woman cries to IGP over a land dispute

YEN.com.gh reported about a 78-year-old woman who called on the IGP to help her regain the land she claimed to have bought in 2002.

According to the woman, her property has been resold to land guards, and all efforts to get it back have proven futile.

The older woman's daughter claims that the police were involved in selling the property and has promised to take all necessary steps to reclaim the land for her mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh

