A police officer lost his life in a motor accident while chasing a traffic offender at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti Region.

He collided with a stationary truck during his pursuit, dying on the spot.

The accident occurred on April 17, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

The identity of the officer is yet to be disclosed. The accident occurred late afternoon on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The circumstances that caused the traffic offender's pursuit and identity have not been disclosed.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Joy News, the police officer involved in the pursuit of the traffic offender failed to notice the stationary truck until it was too late, leading to the tragic accident.

"They were both speeding and run into the articulated truck parked on the road," he said.

The body of the deceased police officer has been taken to the morgue, while the suspect is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Recent police accidents

Some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The victims of the crash were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

