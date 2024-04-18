President Nana Akufo-Addo has mocked critics of the level of development under his administration

Akufo-Addo commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

At the ceremony, he acknowledged the hardship the recent power outages have brought on Ghanaians and thanked them for their patience

President Nana Akufo-Addo has fired a message at critics, jokingly asking God to open their eyes to development under his administration.

The president spoke after the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant commissioning at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17.

"For those people not seeing anything good happening in Ghana, I pray God opens your eyes," the president said in twi.

Concerning the commissioning, critics have maintained that the President is only recommissioning a project from under the Mahama administration.

It was known as the AMERI Plant when acquired under the Mahama government.

According to the president, the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant is part of the government’s efforts to expand the country’s power generation capacity to address the ongoing power outages.

The project is expected to generate about 150 megawatts of power for Ghana’s middle and northern belt.

He said the thermal plant demonstrated a commitment to providing sustainable energy supply to Ghanaians nationwide.

He added that expanding the country’s energy infrastructure was part of efforts to drive economic growth and national development, particularly now that the country’s economy is ailing.

At the ceremony, he also acknowledged the hardship the recent power outages have brought on Ghanaians and thanked them for their patience.

Asantehene urges the government to diversify ownership of SOEs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, advised the government to diversify the ownership structures of state-owned companies.

He said that to overcome the country's harsh economic conditions, the government must attract private investment and participation in state companies to drive growth.

He spoke at the commissioning of Genser Energy's 430km natural gas pipeline, intended to bolster Ghana's power sector, amid recent generation and supply challenges.

