Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

At the ceremony, he acknowledged the hardship the recent power outages have brought on Ghanaians and thanked them for their patience

He said his government was committed to developing the country's power infrastructure to end the ongoing power challenges

President Akufo-Addo says his government is working tirelessly to address the ongoing power challenges in the country.

Acknowledging the troubling effects of the recent power outages, President Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for their patience as the government continues to explore solutions to the problem.

Akufo-Addo said his government is committed to ending the dumsor crisis.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17.

According to the president, the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant is part of the government’s efforts to expand the country’s power generation capacity to address the ongoing power outages.

The project is expected to generate about 150 megawatts of power for Ghana’s middle and northern belt.

He said the thermal plant demonstrated the government’s commitment to provide sustainable energy supply to Ghanaians across the country.

He noted that expanding the country’s energy infrastructure was part of efforts to drive economic growth and national development, particularly now that the country’s economy is ailing.

Akufo-Addo also pledged his government’s dedication to providing results-oriented projects and policies to develop the country.

VRA says new power plan will improve power supply to northern regions

The Board Chairman of the Volta River Authority, Kofi Tutu Agyare, also speaking at the commissioning said the project would allow the optimisation of gas resources concentrated in the western part of the country and spur job creation in the area.

He explained that the thermal plant's location in Kumasi will ensure a quality and reliable electricity supply for consumers in Ghana’s middle belt and northern regions.

Meanwhile, Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, has cautioned against politicising electricity issues.

He noted that attempts to undermine the government’s investments in energy infrastructure were counterproductive and unproductive.

He urged politicians from both sides of the aisle to support such infrastructure projects as they inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians and not just a select few.

Asantehene urges the government to diversify ownership structures of SOEs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, advised the government to diversify the ownership structures of state-owned companies.

He said that to overcome the country's harsh economic conditions, the government must attract private investment and participation in state companies to drive growth.

He was speaking at the commissioning of Genser Energy's 430km natural gas pipeline, which is intended to bolster Ghana's power sector.

