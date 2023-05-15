A small farming community in the Oti Region has been gripped by an incident of food poisoning

The incident happened on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after food was served at a funeral held on the same day

At least 22 people who ate the variety of foods served at the event have been hospitalised

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At least 22 people have been detained at a hospital in the Oti Region after eating food served at a funeral they all attended.

The people suffered acute diarrhoea and other symptoms of food poisoning after eating the food served to them on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The incident happened at Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South municipality of the region.

File photos showing a local delicacy being served and the hand of a patient at a hospital. Source: Facebook/@TV3GH, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

All victims were vomiting and had diarrhoea

The victims are receiving treatment at Nkwanta South Municipal and the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital all in the municipality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to a Joy News report, the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, Dr.Theophilus Amoatey, disclosed that all the 13 people admitted at his facility had been vomiting and passing watery stool.

The victims say they were served porridge, rice, banku, meat and pito, a locally brewed beverage.

A disease control team has been deployed to the community to investigate the incident.

Waakye allegedly claims 5 lives including a pregnant woman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that five people died after allegedly eating from a popular food joint at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

The local delicacy also left some 40 hospitalised, the dead including a pregnant woman.

The victims are said to have complained of severe stomach aches in what is suspected to be food poisoning.

FDA shuts down Marwako East Legon following multiple reports of food poisoning

Also, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Twitter was in chaos after numerous people came out to report their horrible experiences of food poisoning from eating from from the popular Marwako Restaurant.

A popular tweep started the complaint, and multiple people subsequently came out to narrate their horrible experiences.

The FDA later announced that the food joint would be closed in a post on its official Twitter handle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh