Five (5) people have been reported dead after allegedly eating from a popular food joint at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region

The local delicacy also left some 40 hospitalised, the dead including a pregnant woman

The victims are said to have complained of severe stomach aches in what is suspected to be food poisoning

The incident is said to have occurred last Friday after patrons bought the meal of rice and beans from the popular food joint at Oyibi Bush Canteen Junction, in the Greater Accra Region.

Waakye sold at the popular Yellow Sisi joint at Oyibi has claimed five lives and left 40 others hospitalised Image Credit: Peter Banner @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Facebook

Some 40 people were reportedly affected, out of which five, including a pregnant woman, lost her life.

The victims are said to have complained of severe stomach aches in what is suspected to be food poisoning after eating the food.

Among some of the victims include the waakye seller, popularly known as Yellow Sisi, and some of her family members.

Eyewitnesses say they were rushed to the Valley View Hospital, Oyibi Hospital, Dodowa Hospital and other facilities when they complained of pains after eating the food.

The Yellow Sisi Waakye joint is considered to be one of the popular food joints at Oyibi Bush Canteen.

Some patrons of the popular joint have been reacting to the suspected food poisoning. Some of the comments have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Kojo Zu

This is where I buy waakye oooo. Last week Friday, I woke up late, and as I reached yellow sisi something told me to move ahead because I'm late for work. So I moved to work and bought pineapple juice and pie at work. I was still craving for waakye and shito still naaaa.. Later on Saturday, the next morning, I was going to buy waakye and upon reaching there, the pure water seller told me of the happenings the previous day and the police etc... With how I like waakye like this, I would be part of the dead people paaaaa.... Kwadwo Manu, this your consistent tagging of the Alpha hour thing made me late for the waakye procession in the morning, and late for work, buy saved me from death.. My condolences to the waakye eaters on the oyibi road....

Naa Adjeley

Yellow sisi is quite a popular waakye joint in Oyibi, . This is really disturbing. 40 people hospitalized, 5 dead after eating yellow sisi waskye

Dyno Dyno

Oh chaale have you heard? The waakye story has killed my vim for waakye this morning. A pregnant woman is part of those reported dead. Our food vendors and regulatory bodies need to do better. Where is Tankas?

Edward Kwasi Akuoko

Public health and safety: This waakye story is very unfortunate. They want to scare us from eating our favorite

Courage Livingston

Eiii... Our everyday "Waakye"‍♂️ God help us

