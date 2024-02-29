John Mahama is expected to maintain Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 December polls

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is expected to maintain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming December 7 polls.

The former Vice Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, had earlier partnered with the former President during the 2020 election.

John Mahama and Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The decorated academic is a forerunner in a list of persons fingered to join the former president in his electoral bid.

Others include the former Chief of Staff to President Mahama, Julius Debrah; an economist, Dr Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Mahama submits name of running mate to NDC NEC

John Mahama on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 submitted his nomination for running mate to the National Democratic Congress’ Council of Elders.

The nomination process was carried out in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

The NDC released a statement saying the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled to discuss the nomination on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The opposition party wants the selection of the running mate to align with Mahama’s vision.

Following his submission, the NDC stated that John Mahama's choice of running mate will shake the foundation of the NPP.

The Deputy General Secretary of the party said he is hopeful the flagbearer's choice will be accepted by the party's NEC.

Sam Jonah, Togbe Afede among others deny claims of being in the NDC running mate race

Prior to this, businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he is being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

The former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he is not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

He emphasised that he was more interested in holding the government accountable.

Togbe Afede XIV, on the other hand, denied claims he was lobbying for the position after it was discovered a group had been lobbying the upper echelons of the NDC on his behalf.

He considered the approach a great honour but said Mahama already knew him well.

He, however, noted that he would not turn down an opportunity to serve Ghana.

Political lecturer says Naana Opoku Agyemang not a strong contender

YEN.com.gh had reported that a political science lecturer, Dr. Osei Bonsu has urged the NDC not to partner Mahama with Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the 2024 elections.

He said partnering the two will lead to another defeat.

The NPP wants to break the eight-year power cycle by winning the 2024 elections.

