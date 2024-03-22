A queen mother in the Wassa East District has been arrested because of illegal mining in her community

Her arrest followed reports of illegal mining activities taking place in the backyard of a primary school in the area

The queen mother was unable to explain the rampant illegal mining happening under her watch

The queen mother of Accra New Town in the Wassa East District, Nana Akwah Akua, has been arrested for illegal mining in her town.

The Wassa East DCE, Emmanuel Kwakye, caused the arrest.

The Western Region has some of the worst-hit illegal mining areas

Source: Getty Images

The arrest followed reports of illegal mining, also known as galamsey, in the backyard of

Her arrest followed reports of active galamsey activities in the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School.

According to UTV, upon hearing the report, the DCE went to the town and sought an explanation from the queen about the illegal activities.

She is said to have failed to give tangible reasons for her failure to stop the illegal mining, hence the DCE's decision to cause her arrest.

Earlier videos showed active illegal mining taking place on the school premises.

Illegal miners fled the school before police arrived at the scene.

Widespread effects of galamsey

Illegal mining has affected not just education in this case but also results in pollution and has threatened cocoa farming.

Around one million tonnes of cocoa were produced in Ghana in 2020-2021, according to COCOBOD.

It dipped to 750,000 tonnes for the 2022-2023 crop, while the forecast for the coming season is between 750,000 and 800,000 tonnes.

Illegal mining has also resulted in some violent clashes in affected communities.

Otumfuo destools chief over the double sale of land

Meanwhile, in the Ashanti Region, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had destooled the chief of Kwapra, Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani.

He was found guilty of engaging in the double sale of lands and violating Asanteman’s great oath.

The Asantehene also recounted past grievances against Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, including the latter’s sale of the Asantehene's land without delivering the agreed-upon payment.

Several of Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani's sub-chiefs were also destooled for failing to give him wise counsel.

The Asantehene has been cracking the whip hard on his chiefs following an increase in illegal mining activities in the area and several other issues, including the double sale of lands and tampering with the Asanteman's customs.

