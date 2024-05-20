One person has died after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy was involved in an accident in the Eastern Region

The presidency has released the identity of the only fatality in the accident, which occurred on the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not in the crash as he travelled back to Accra on a military aircraft

The presidency has released the identity of the sole fatality in the presidential convoy accident on the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The man who died, a driver, was Kwesi Atta, according to the statement from the presidency.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was not in the crash as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft.

Several close protection and police officers from President Akufo-Addo's security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and received emergency care at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The injured persons were later evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment.

The statement from the presidency did not outline a cause of death, but it has been reported that a truck crossed the speeding convoy, resulting in the accident.

This incident comes after the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia's entourage, was not spared during a crash earlier in 2024.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash that occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

According to a source at the time, the second lady was travelling to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus crashed into cars in her convoy.

Legislator survives road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso Member of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, escaped death after a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road.

He was returning from a funeral on July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a minibus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The MP's front right tyre reportedly burst in an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of Ghana's leading causes of accidents.

