The Ghana Health Service has lamented the continued flight of nurses from Ghana to Europe and other countries

GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has disclosed that 525 veteran nurses left the country, leaving a void

Dr Kuma Aboagye explained that there are efforts to fill the huge void they have left but it will take about two years to achieve that

More veteran nurses are leaving the shores of Ghana for better opportunities in Europe and elsewhere, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye disclosed during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that 525 nurses left the country in 2022.

He said although there are efforts to fill the huge void they have left, it will take about two years to do so.

"We are currently having recruitment for additional nurses across the country,” he said.

Ghana patients in danger due to brain drain of nurses

In June the BBC reported that the head of one of the world's biggest nursing groups has noted with concern that the recruitment of nurses by high-income countries from poorer nations like Ghana has gotten out of control.

Poor conditions of service for nurses in Ghana and the country's dire economic situation have been blamed for the flight of nurses to Europe and the USA.

