Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem Gabriel Ato Mensah confirmed the latest death to the media

Five other victims were discharged from the hospital, with the remaining victims still receiving treatment

The Saturday, May 18, 2024, incident was sparked by leaking premix fuel that came into contact with a fire from a fish-smoking facility.

Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem Gabriel Ato Mensah confirmed the latest death.

Two victims died on Sunday, May 19, 2024, while over a dozen needed treatment.

Despite the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service, a Range Rover and an Opel Astra Taxi, were also destroyed.

Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem Gabriel Ato Mensah told Citi News the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Isaac Blankson.

He died while receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Five other victims were discharged from the hospital, with the remaining still receiving treatment.

