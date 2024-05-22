Another Victim Dies After Egyiresia Premix Fuel Fire Outbreak, Fatalities Rises To 3
A third person has died from injuries after the premix fuel fire outbreak at Egyiresia near Sekondi.
The Saturday, May 18, 2024, incident was sparked by leaking premix fuel that came into contact with a fire from a fish-smoking facility.
Two victims died on Sunday, May 19, 2024, while over a dozen needed treatment.
Despite the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service, a Range Rover and an Opel Astra Taxi, were also destroyed.
Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem Gabriel Ato Mensah told Citi News the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Isaac Blankson.
He died while receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Five other victims were discharged from the hospital, with the remaining still receiving treatment.
