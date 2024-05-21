The Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association has condemned the assault on a Zaa Multimedia reporter

The reporter was assaulted by New Patriotic Party supporters who did not want to be filmed

Nelson Nyadror Adanuti, the association's vice chairman, told YEN.com.gh that the reporter had yet to report the incident to the police

The Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the assault on Zaa Multimedia reporter Dokurugu Abubakar Ndeeya by New Patriotic Party supporters.

Ndeeya was assaulted on Thursday, May 16, 2024, when trying to record some NPP supporters accosting a police officer.

Association, in a statement, called for widespread condemnation of the incident.

It further called on the police to take urgent action on the attack, which was captured on video.

“The GJA hereby urges the Northern Regional Police Command to employ all legitimate means at their disposal to apprehend the culprits behind this assault on our colleague and ensure they face the full consequences of the law.”

The association has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding journalists in the region and enabling them to discharge their duties without fear or intimidation.

Nelson Nyadror Adanuti, the association's vice chairman, told YEN.com.gh the association was ready to support Ndeeya if he took legal action.

“The person assaulted will have to make a report with the police, then we can help with the police, but if the victim hasn’t done anything, we can’t do much now.”

Recent attacks on the press

On October 13, 2023, during the vetting process for National Democratic Congress aspirants in Odododiodio, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

In general, Ghana's press freedom credentials have taken a significant hit, especially since the killing of Ahmed Suale of the Tiger Eye PI on January 9, 2019.

Investigative journalists like Manasseh Azure and Edward Adeti have also had to seek refuge outside their homes after receiving death threats.

A Citi FM reporter was assaulted by the Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was caught up in violence while counting the ballots.

Class FM premises attacked with stones and firebombs by assailants

YEN.com.gh reported that the premises of Class FM and Class TV was attacked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, under the cover of darkness.

The assailants pelted stones and petrol bombs, according to CCTV footage released of the incident released online.

The General Manager of Class FM, Abena Yiadom, said the firebombs did not cause extensive fire damage.

