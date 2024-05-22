Movement for Change member Hopeson Adorye has been arrested following his claim that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

According to Joy News, Adorye is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Adorye was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, according to the reports.

The arrest is linked to an interview he gave to Accra FM on May 10, where he claimed to have been part of a plot to detonate dynamites to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress and help the New Patriotic Party.

In the interview, Adorye, who was an NPP member, claimed the NPP was behind the 2016 plot.

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," he is quoted to have said.

Source: YEN.com.gh