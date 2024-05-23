Supporters of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change stormed the Ministries Police Station to protest Hopeson Adorye's arrest

The Movement for Change supporters believe the arrest of Adorye is an act of political intimidation

Hopeson Adorye has been arrested following his claim that he was part of a voter intimidation plot during the 2016 elections

Some supporters of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change stormed the Ministries Police Station on May 22, 2024, to demand the release of Hopeson Adorye, a fellow supporter.

The Movement for Change supporters believe the arrest of Adorye has been politically motivated.

Hopeson Adorye (R). Source: Hopeson Adorye

Source: Facebook

One of the supporters questioned the legality of his detention when speaking to the media.

"Are we still under military or civilian rule?" the angry supporter said to the media.

Why was Hopeson Adorye arrested?

Adorye was arrested following his claim that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

According to the reports, Adorye was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The arrest is linked to an interview he gave to Accra FM on May 10, where he claimed to have been part of a plot to detonate dynamites to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress and help the New Patriotic Party.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, told YEN.com.gh that the arrest was politically motivated.

Adorye is a former member of the New Patriotic Party who was expelled, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Siddique, on Monday, November 20, 2023, after supporting Alan Kyerematen.

Adorye notably predicted mass resignations within the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections amid claims that over 5 million individuals are poised to express their support for Alan Kyerematen's movement for change.

Ohene Ntow unfazed by expulsion

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ohene Ntow was calm about his expulsion from the party for supporting John Alan Kyerematen.

Ohene Ntow, familiar with party rules, states the NPP constitution has not been breached in the decision taken by the party, but he has also not done anything untoward.

Despite his past leadership roles, Ohene Ntow claims he has felt ostracised within the party for the past 13 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh