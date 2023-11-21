Nana Ohene Ntow, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is nonchalant about his recent expulsion from the party for supporting John Alan Kyerematen

Ohene Ntow, familiar with party rules, states the NPP constitution has not been breached in the decision taken by the party, but he has also not done anything untoward

Despite his past leadership role, Ohene Ntow claims he has felt ostracised for the past 13 years within the party

Nana Ohene Ntow has reacted to his dismissal from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has said he remains unfazed by his expulsion from the party, stressing his support for Alan Kyerematen remains unwavering.

Speaking during a radio interview, Nana Ohene Ntow said he was not surprised by the decision by the party.

He stated in Twi that his understanding of the party's Constitution suggests that the decision to expel him and three others from the party is in order.

He disclosed that he had not personally received any official communication and learned about the expulsion through a press release and subsequent media inquiry.

Ntow, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Hopeson Adorye and Boniface Abubakar Siddique have been expelled from the NPP for throwing their support behind Alan Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP after the super delegates congress in August.

Kyerematen cited ill-treatment by the party's leadership.

Kyerematen, who placed third in the congress, has since founded "Movement for Change," and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Nana Ohene Ntow said his expulsion also comes as no surprise because, for 13 years, he's been ostracised from the party by leadership.

