Independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako has promised to create over a million jobs through investment in Ghana's agro-processing sector

He said the sector has been neglected despite the vast potential it poses to Ghana's development agenda

He also promised to develop Ghana's agricultural, health and education sectors to improve the economy

Independent presidential candidate and leader of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako says if he becomes president, he will create over a million jobs by developing Ghana's food processing industry.

He said the country has not realised its full agro-processing and food-processing potential.

Nana Kwame Bediako has touted Ghana's potential to become an industrial hub.

According to him, there is a lot of waste in Ghana's food and agro-processing industry due to the government and entrepreneurs' failure to utilise every part of agricultural produce to create meaningful products for both the Ghanaian market and export.

He also blamed poor investment in the sector, attributing the situation to the government's failure to make the industry attractive.

In an engagement with the Trade Union Congress in Accra on Thursday, May 23, 2024, he said his future government will change that.

He said his government would heavily invest in the agro and food processing sector and boost the country's agricultural industry to create an ample supply of raw materials for the processing sector.

He is convinced that developing these sectors would significantly improve the country's employment situation, consequently improving salaries and living conditions for workers.

He stated that his future government would prioritise creating jobs in the agricultural sector to boost economic growth.

He said the country has abundant natural resources that must be harnessed for wealth creation.

Nana Kwame Bediako also assured the TUC that his government would improve the health and education sectors in the country, emphasising their importance to nation-building and economic development.

TUC supports Cheddar's 'bring-the-sea-to-Kumasi' policy

YEN.com.gh reported that organised labour has urged Ghanaians to reconsider independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako's proposed flagship policy of dredging the sea to Kumasi.

According to the Trade Union Congress, the policy proposed by the leader of the New Force Movement has been grossly misunderstood, contributing to Ghanaians' public ridicule of it on social media.

The Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, urged Ghanaians to approach the policy with an open mind and interrogate its practicality and potential benefits to the country.

For his part, he stated that the policy, if implemented, could boost the country's trade and development potential.

