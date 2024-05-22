Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has promised to make taxation in Ghana bearable for businesses

He said recent excessive taxation on local businesses has hindered the wealth generation potential of traders and businesses in Ghana

He also said he would embargo foreign traders in Ghana's local market to boost local business growth

Independent presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako has promised to address the excessive taxation of traders in the country if he becomes president.

According to him, traders in Ghana are excessively burdened with nuisance taxes that cripple their businesses and starve the country’s economy of much-needed growth.

Cheddar says he will improve the business environment in Ghana.

He described the situation as hindering the wealth generation potential of doing business in Ghana and promised to address the issue.

In an engagement with the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Cheddar, as he is also known, said if he becomes president, he would make the taxes on trade reasonable.

He explained that while he could not promise that taxes on trade would be removed entirely, he assured traders gathered that the taxes would be made bearable during his tenure.

He also said he would embargo foreign traders infiltrating Ghana’s local markets to secure trade opportunities for Ghanaians.

He explained that the embargo would be a temporary measure to boost the growth of local businesses while his future government implements strategies to make Ghana a major industrial hub in the West African sub-region.

The GUTA president, Joseph Obeng, told Nana Kwame Bediako that their biggest headache is the exchange rate.

He said the fluctuations in the exchange rate and the rapid depreciation of the cedi are the major factors contributing to their businesses' collapse.

They urged him to attend to those issues first if he becomes president of Ghana.

Nana Kwame Bediako assured GUTA of working with them to develop meaningful policy frameworks to enhance the business environment in Ghana.

Cheddar refutes claim he is an ex-convict

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, the independent presidential aspirant and founder of the New Force Movement, also known as Cheddar, has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record.

This follows allegations that he had been convicted of a crime during his stay in London many years ago.

During a Zoom interview with self-acclaimed netpreneur Sikaofficial, Cheddar stated that the allegations are false and engineered to tarnish his image.

He admitted that while he was arrested several times in London for minor offences like road traffic violations, he was never charged or convicted of any of those offences.

Nana Kwame Bediako explained that his arrests were mainly due to his youthful exuberance and recklessness.

Still, they were never severe enough to warrant a conviction or be put on his record. He dared anyone who believed he had a criminal record to bring proof of said record.

