Organised labour has urged Ghanaians to reconsider Nana Kwame Bediako's policy to dredge the sea to Kumasi

The TUC says the policy is practical and has great potential to transform the nation for the better if executed

Nana Kwame Bediako has promised to dredge the sea through River Pra to Kumasi to ease transport of cargo to the hinterland

Organised labour has urged Ghanaians to reconsider independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako's proposed flagship policy of dredging the sea to Kumasi.

According to the Trade Union Congress, the policy proposed by the leader of the New Force Movement has been grossly misunderstood, contributing to Ghanaians' public ridicule of it on social media.

The TUC says the policy is practical and could boost development.

Source: Facebook

The Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, urged Ghanaians to approach the policy with an open mind and interrogate its practicality and potential benefits to the country.

For his part, he stated that the policy, if implemented, could boost the country's trade and development potential.

He noted that Ghana is endowed with several huge rivers, which, if utilised, could help support the transportation of goods across the country's length and breadth.

He said successive governments' failure to develop these rivers' potential has led to their ridicule of proposals such as Nana Kwame Bediako's.

He said his outfit is ready to back any leader whose policies can transform the nation for the better.

He said this at an engagement between the TUC and the New Force Movement, during which Nana Kwame Bediako presented his 16 industrial policies to the Congress.

Cheddar reaffirms decision to dredge the sea to Kumasi

At a meeting with GUTA, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, reaffirmed his decision to dredge the sea to Kumasi if he becomes President of Ghana.

The independent presidential candidate argued that the plan to dredge the sea into landlocked Kumasi is feasible and would benefit the city and Ghanaians.

On Citi TV, he explained that almost all the world's most prosperous cities are built next to water bodies.

For Kumasi in particular, Cheddar said the dredging of the sea to the city would spur a significant industrial revolution and bring jobs to many.

When asked how he would dredge the sea to Kumasi, he explained that he would dredge open the Pra River through Cape Coast to Kumasi, where the river finds its source.

He also hinted at plans to dredge the Tano River to Takoradi and spoke of extending a water body to Tamale.

Cheddar threatens to buy Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the presidential hopeful Nana Kwame Bediako has caused a stir with his recent statement on his plans to turn Ghana into an industrial hub.

In an interview on TV3, he said his future government would invest heavily in young entrepreneurs to fast-track the country's development.

He said if he is rejected at the polls, he will continue with his ambitions and create millionaires who will give him 10% of their millions, with which he would buy Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh