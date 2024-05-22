New Force Movement founder Nana Kwame Bediako has reaffirmed his decision to dredge the sea to Kumasi

He argued that his plan was very feasible and, when implemented, would be very beneficial to Ghana

He said it would spur an industrial revolution in Kumasi and provide job opportunities for Ghanaians

Founder and leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has reaffirmed his decision to dredge the sea to Kumasi if he becomes President of Ghana.

The independent presidential candidate argued that the plan to dredge the sea into landlocked Kumasi is feasible and would greatly benefit the city and Ghanaians.

Cheddar says bringing the sea to Kumasi would spur an industrial revolution.

On Citi TV, he explained that almost all the world’s most prosperous cities are built next to water bodies.

He said water bodies improved cities' potential in aspects such as irrigation development, transport, leisure, and investment.

For Kumasi in particular, Cheddar said the dredging of the sea to the city would spur a significant industrial revolution and bring jobs to many.

When asked how he was going to dredge the sea to Kumasi, he explained that he was going to dredge open the Pra River through Cape Coast all the way to Kumasi, where the river finds its source.

He also hinted at plans to dredge the Tano River to Takoradi and also spoke of extending a water body to Tamale.

“Tamale, if we can connect any of the water bodies, the weather will come down,” he said.

He is hopeful such a major project would spur Ghana’s rapid development and address the economic challenges crippling the nation.

Concerning those who have rubbished his plan, Cheddar said while they may have a right to their own opinions, they can up the ante by proposing their own feasible ideas that would transform the nation.

Cheddar says he will buy Ghana if not voted for

Last month, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako shared his ambition to transform Ghana into a major industrial hub on the West African coast.

According to him, he would do this by investing generously in start-ups spearheaded by Ghana's youth.

Nana Kwame Bediako said he aims to create a million millionaires upon whose shoulders Ghana’s development would be fast-tracked.

He noted that if Ghanaians do not give him the nod in the upcoming December 7 elections, he would not abandon his ambition.

He told the hosts of TV3’s The Afternoon Show that he would personally invest in a million young entrepreneurs to build their businesses and make them millionaires, and then he would take 10% of their millions.

He believes the sum of all the millions he would receive at the end of his industrial experiment would make him richer than the country and capable of buying Ghana.

