Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has rejected claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has been reckless with public funds

He said that contrary to what is being peddled, the Akufo-Addo-led government has engaged in judicious investments with public funds that would have long-term benefits for Ghana

He rather blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for failing to invest in sustainable projects for the country

He said such claims are spurious and do not reflect the reality on the ground.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Facebook)

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, he asserted that the New Patriotic Party government has, in the past seven years, used public funds judiciously to establish projects that would benefit the country long term.

He touted projects such as the networking of hospitals, the establishment of the Ghana.gov platform to streamline payment to state agencies, the Ghana Card, and many others as interventions that have saved the government millions in expenditures.

He said should these projects be allowed to operate, they would significantly contribute to reducing government expenditure while generating immense revenue for the country.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, also announced his decision to run a government of only 50 ministers if given the green light in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He said his goal is to reduce government expenditure by three to five percent during his tenure, and he intends to do that with a very limited number of ministers.

Bawumia accuses Mahama of unsustainable development projects

The NPP flagbearer also took a swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, who was also at the event.

He accused the erstwhile Mahama adminstration of failing to prioritise developmental projects that would have long-term benefits for the country.

Comparing the Mahama administration to the Akufo-Addo administration, he stated that the latter has made meaningful investments towards the country’s development agenda with verifiable projects.

He urged Ghana’s private sector to throw their support behind his candidacy to continue to deliver verifiable and significant investments into the nation's development.

He noted that his digitalisation drive holds the key to transforming Ghana into an economic powerhouse to drive growth.

Bawumia dares Mahama to a debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, dared John Mahama to face him in a debate.

He said the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess both candidates' proposals for fixing the economy.

Dr Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign on April 29, 2024, and is set to address the issues affecting Ghana.

