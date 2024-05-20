The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer, John Mahama, to relax for him to ascend the presidency

He said John Mahama has already had the chance to become president, so he should also be allowed to become presidency

He said the former president only has one term, making him unideal for the top position

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, should exercise patience for him to ascend the presidency.

He said that while John Mahama had the opportunity to lead the country, he, Dr Bawumia, had yet to become president.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

He urged the former president to exercise restraint and let him take his turn.

He said this on Sunday, May 19, at the Wa Naa's palace in the Upper West Region while addressing Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV and other traditional leaders in the area.

He said for the first time in Ghana's history, both flagbearers of the two leading parties are from the north.

Bawumia explained that it would be disappointing if the opportunity to lead the country was given to a candidate who would govern for only one term.

He urged Ghanaians to give him the nod in the upcoming December 7 polls to deliver his transformational agenda.

Bawumia also reiterated his commitment to engaging in an issues-based campaign.

He noted that his campaign message would address Ghanaians' concerns and propose solutions to their problems.

He vowed to eschew a campaign of insults and personal attacks against his rivals and propagate unifying, not divisive, language.

Bawumia pitches himself as the best leader for Ghana

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pitched himself to Ghanaians as a decisive leader who can address the country's pressing issues.

In an interview with Africa Watch magazine, Dr Bawumia stated that his experience as a public servant had exposed him to the country's challenges and the immense potential to overcome them.

He said his profession as an economist makes him the best choice for Ghana, as he can use his cutting-edge skills and perspective to provide pragmatic solutions to the nation's problems.

He said that if given the mandate, he would employ innovative solutions to drive Ghana forward and improve Ghanaians' living conditions.

Bawumia to collaborate with clergy

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate has pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh