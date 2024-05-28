A secret recording has been released suggesting Godfred Dame tried to fabricate evidence against Minority Leader Ato Forson in the ambulance case

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa over the case concerning a financial loss of €2.37 million

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister

The National Democratic Congress has released a 16-minute recording and some screenshots as evidence to support Richard Jakpa's claims that Attorney General Godfred Dame tried to fabricate evidence against Minority Leader Ato Forson in the ambulance case.

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Jakpa, in which he purportedly coached Jakpa on the statements against Forson to make in court.

Asiedu Nketia (L), Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson (C) and Attorney General Godfred Dame (R). Source: Facebook/Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Getty Images

The controversy began when Jakpa said in court last week he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson.

Jakpa, a businessman, had alleged that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours.

According to the NDC, this tape substantiates Jakpa’s claims and raises serious questions about the Attorney General's conduct in this high-profile case.

"In the recording under reference, Richard Jakpa reveals that Godfred Dame had met him on several occasions at the residence of a sitting Supreme Court Judge to impress on him to testify in a manner that the prosecution wants," NDC chairman Asiedu Nketia said.

In the audio, Jakpa disagrees with Dame's insistence that he implicated Forson in wrongdoing, citing some official documents.

"I cannot go against what the letters say and the contracts say," Jakpa noted in the audio.

"If I go by that way, frankly speaking, I will be dishonest because I know that is not how it supposed to be," he is also heard saying.

Dame was also heard pushing a "theory" that would make things easier for Jakpa.

The full audio is captured in the video below.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Bagbin says Ato Forson being persecuted by Akufo-Addo government

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has expressed concern about the prosecution of Forson.

Bagbin described the court case as a persecution of the Minority Leader and also a political gamble by the government.

He also described the government’s prosecution of the case as a gamble.

Source: YEN.com.gh