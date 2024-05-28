The Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged SSNIT to come clean on the sale of its shares in four hotels to Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel

He said the heightened agitation concerning the deal can only be eased if the SSNIT allows for more transparency in the matter

Meanwhile, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced a demonstration against the deal

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to come clean on selling shares in four hotels to the Agriculture Minister, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

The Effutu MP urged SSNIT to release documents regarding the sale to ensure transparency and ease the minds of those protesting against the deal.

His call follows heightened agitation against selling 60% of SSNIT's shares in the Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, and Labadi Beach Hotel to Bryan Acheampong's RockCity Hotel Limited.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has raised concerns about the deal, citing a possible conflict of interest, abuse of power and cronyism.

He has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to initiate an investigation.

But Afenyo-Markin believes a little more sunshine on the deal would probably ease the censure it has received from the general public.

He said SSNIT should make a detailed explanation of the deal to relevant stakeholders as soon as possible.

He also urged the company to explain several other of its failing investments and how it intends to manage them.

He believes that when that is done, the focus will shift away from Bryan Acheampong's status as a government actor and toward what he brings to the table regarding the deal.

Bryan Acheampong accuses Okudzeto of trying to destroy him

Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong, the owner of RockCity Hotels Limited and Minister for Food and Agriculture, says the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, should desist from defaming him and his company.

Bryan Acheampong claims he has not committed any wrongdoing in RockCity's proposal to purchase 60% of shares in four SSNIT hotels.

He said suggestions that he has done so are false and unfounded and should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

He was responding to allegations peddled by the North Tongu MP, who accused him of several infringements in the "far advanced" deal to acquire a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels.

He accused his colleague of fabricating issues to destroy his reputation and RockCity Hotels Limited's.

He added that Okudzeto Ablakwa's behaviour is un-Ghanaian and unfair and urged him to desist from such a destructive path.

Ablakwa announces demo against the sale of SSNIT hotels

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to lead a protest against the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

He said the protest is to put more pressure on the Ghanaian government to halt the ongoing deal.

He also announced plans to sponsor a private member's bimembemember'slbimember'sop politically connected people from buying state assets.

