Ablakwa To Organise Demo On June 18 To Protest Sale Of SSNIT Hotels

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he intends to lead a protest against the sale of hotels belonging to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Sixty per cent of shares in six SSNIT hotels are being sold to RockCity Hotel Limited, owned by the Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Ablakwa says the sale of the hotels to Bryan Acheampong is wrong.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, his protest against the sale of the hotels to Bryan Acheampong is borne out of the need to protect the public's interest, which he said is being sacrificed on the altar of cronyism, opaque deals, abuse of power and unethical circumstances.

He noted that while he has already petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the transaction, his protest is aimed at piling even more pressure on the government to stop the deal.

He said that despite massive opposition to the deal, SSNIT continues with it unabated and must thus be stopped.

He said he had notified the Ghana Police Service of his planned demonstration scheduled for June 18, 2024.

The demonstration will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the Labadi Beach Hotel and proceed through the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to the Ministries and the Jubilee House, where a petition demanding the sale ceases will be presented to President Akufo-Addo.

Ablakwa to sponsor private member's bill.

Ablakwa has also hinted that he is set to present a private member's bill to parliament to stop the sale of state assets to politicians.

He said the bill would prevent politicians and politically exposed persons from participating directly or indirectly in purchasing state assets.

The motive is to block all loopholes in the current legal regime.

Bryan Acheampong responds to Ablakwa

YEN.com.gh reported that Bryan Acheampong, the owner of RockCity Hotels Limited and Minister for Food and Agriculture, says the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, should desist from defaming him and his company.

Bryan Acheampong claims he has not committed any wrongdoing in RockCity's proposal to purchase 60% of shares in six SSNIT hotels.

