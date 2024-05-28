A truck carrying mining equipment crashed into the Magistrate Court at Sehwi Juaboso in the Juaboso district

According to the report, the driver of the truck experienced brake failure, leading to the accident

Some persons involved in the May 28, 2024, crash were also arrested as police investigated the incident

The crash happened early on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and damaged the court's exterior.

Arrests were made after the crash.

Illegal mining has been a growing concern in the region due to its environmental impact and contribution to illicit mining activities.

Authorities responded swiftly to the scene, arresting the suspects involved in the incident.

The identities of those apprehended have not yet been disclosed, but police confirm they are being held for further investigation.

Sewhi Juaboso is known to have a lot of illegal mining activities happening in the open.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

A woman was killed, and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

Police officers involved in crashes

YEN.com.gh reported that some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

