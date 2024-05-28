Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 15-member armed robbery gang that attacked a mining company and shot its managers

The armed robbers also made away with about GH¢1 million in cash and two gold bars after ransacking the premises

Following the attack, the managers are in hospital responding to treatment and police have set up a security post at the mining site

The police are on a search for armed robbers who attacked a mining company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region on Friday night, May 24, 2024.

According to a police report, at 7pm, about 15 masked assailants stormed the premises of the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company and attacked its managers, who were all Chinese nationals.

The police have subsequently set up a security post at the mining site.

Two of the managers were shot, while one managed to escape unhurt. Of the two who were shot, one was hit in the leg and the other in the testicles.

Following the attack, the assailants ransacked the premises, doing away with about GH¢1 million and two gold bars.

The victims of the incident were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently responding to treatment.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region has set up a 24-hour security post at the mining company to quell further robbery attempts. It stated that the company had been a target of several other attacks.

