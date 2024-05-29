A daylight robbery attack unfolded at the Pan African Savings and Loans on the Spintex road in Accra

Despite the intervention of police, who opened fire on the attackers, the robbers managed to escape

Some people who witnessed the robber incident said Ghana Police Service personnel were slow to respond to the attack

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A robbery attack unfolded at the Pan African Savings and Loans, located adjacent to FBN Bank on the Spintex road in Accra.

According to reports, two armed robbers trailed someone carrying a bag full of cash to the bank on May 28, 2024.

Videos from the scene of the crime were posted online

Source: Getty Images

The robbers, who had reportedly been lurking opposite the bank, seized the opportunity to strike when they spotted their victim.

Despite the intense exchange of gunfire between the robbers and the police, they managed to escape with the cash.

Some people who witnessed the incident said there was a delay in the police response, which may have contributed to their escape.

Videos from the scene of the crime were posted online, as well as some comments about the gunfire from the scene.

Recent brazen robbery attack

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 15-member armed robbery gang that attacked a mining company and shot its managers.

After ransacking the premises, the armed robbers also stole about GH¢1 million in cash and two gold bars.

Following the attack, the managers were in the hospital responding to treatment, and the police set up a security post at the mining site.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region has set up a 24-hour security post at the mining company to quell further robbery attempts. It stated that the company had been a target of several other attacks.

Former Vice President's wife robbed

YEN.com.gh reported that Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, was robbed of cash in her Tesano home.

The Herald reported the story, citing sources close to her family and the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service reportedly opted to remain silent on the matter and the nature of the security breach.

The alleged mastermind behind the robbery and other high-profile victims was later brought before court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh