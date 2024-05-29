The Electoral Commission will begin the replacement of lost or Damaged voter IDs from May 30, 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin replacing lost or Damaged voter IDs on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

It will also begin the transfer of votes and the application for proxy voting. The transfers and proxy applications will end on June 14, 2024.

The EC provided a unique shortcode for persons making payments

A statement from the commission also noted that the replacement of Voter ID Cards will also run until Friday, June 14, 2024.

The EC also informed all voters wishing to replace their missing Voter ID Cards to make payment using the shortcode 2221067#.

The commission further instructed applicants to provide the reference code received after payment to the District Officer to facilitate the replacement of their cards.

Meanwhile, the EC also announced that all victims of the flood caused by the River/Lake Volta will not pay to replace their voter ID Cards.

What else is on the Electoral Commission calendar?

The commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

The voters register exhibition will follow this register between July 15 and 24, 2024.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting day.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

It will be opened to security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties on election day, December 7, 2024.

Special voting for Election 2024 to be held December 2

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will hold a special voting session on December 2, 2024, for select professionals.

Individuals and organisations must submit applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024, to be eligible for special voting.

All prospective applicants for special voting are to apply to their constituency returning officer.

