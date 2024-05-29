The Ministry of Local Government and Decentralisation has handed over drones to 17 assemblies

The Ministry of Local Government and Decentralisation has donated drones to 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies to support their flood mitigation and sanitation efforts.

The drones would be used to monitor and curb illegal dumping of refuse in drains and other unauthorised sites, as well as assess flood situations when it rains.

The drones are also to support the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project to improve flood prepareedness along the Odaw River basin.

At the donation ceremony, the GARID project coordinator, Dr Kwadwo Ohene Sarfo, and the sector minister, O.B. Amoah inaugurated the steering committee and inter-jurisictional coordination management team to support the GARID project.

Dr Ohene Sarfo said the drones would play an important role in enhancing the assemblies’ oversight role.

He admonished the assemblies to use the drones for their intended purposes only, stressing the cost of procuring these drones and their special features.

He urged the assemblies to also maintain the drones to avoid any faults or destruction of same.

Minority demand probe into GARID

The Minority in Parliament has called for a forensic audit of the operations of the World Bank’s country office regarding the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).

The Minority says the project has been shrouded in opacity, with little to show for the huge sums spent.

In an interview on Citi FM on May 20, the Ho West MP, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, said a forensic audit of the project was long overdue.

He said the way the project was implemented left much to be desired.

According to him, the recent approval of an additional $150 million loan facility from the World Bank for the GARID project on Friday, May 17, 2024, without evidence of previous work done, raised suspicions about the integrity of the project and those involved.

He noted that the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has submitted a petition demanding a forensic audit into the issue.

NDC to deploy drones to monitor 2024 elections

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra National Democratic Congress plans to monitor the 2024 election using drones. The NDC is targeting two million votes in the Greater Accra Region.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the party wants to protect its expected regional votes.

Moore said the party would be training party members to operate the drones.

Source: YEN.com.gh