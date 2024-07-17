Three persons have been arrested for unlawfully accessing the Drivers, Vehicle, and Licensing Authority's electronic records

The main suspects were a 42-year-old software developer and a 32-year-old heavy-duty machine operator

They were allegedly charging some drivers GH¢200 each to authenticate their driver’s licenses illegally

Three persons were arrested and cast before the Dansoman Circuit Court for unlawfully accessing the Drivers, Vehicle, and Licensing Authority's (DVLA) online portal for its electronic records.

The two main suspects were Delali Yevu, a 42-year-old software developer, and Sabastian Donne, a 32-year-old heavy-duty machine operator.

They were charging some drivers GH¢200 each to authenticate their driver’s licenses when the approved fee for authentications is GH¢471.

The two suspects have been arrested and appeared in court for allegedly illegally authenticating drivers' licenses. Source: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana

Source: Facebook

GNA reported that they are facing conspiracy charges and charges relating to defrauding by false pretences.

One other person, Kwaku Torgbo Wise Dziedzorm, is also accused of helping Yevu and Donne in the alleged fraud of two persons.

Yevu collected the money, pretending to be an officer of the authority to authenticate driver’s licenses. They claimed they had been dispatched from the Tema Office.

According to reports from the court, they accessed the authority's online records on June 27, 2024, June 28, 2024, and July 2, 2024.

The three have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and were denied bail. They were arrested when the authority identified their activities at the offices of Moove Ghana Limited at Kanda in Accra.

Police have said investigations are ongoing since other suspects are believed to be involved in the fraud.

DVLA passes out old licenses

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority started phasing out all driving licence cards issued before September 2017.

Reports indicated drivers were expected to replace their current licences with a new smart driving licence card, being given until to March 31, 2024, for the new smart driving licence card.

It has also noted that Tax Identification Numbers will be needed to register vehicles. These have been part of reforms at the authority that have drawn praise from some observers.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh