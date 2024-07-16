The government has withdrawn the controversial legislative instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations

The legislation would allow ministers and legislators to use sirens on their cars and exempt them from speed limits

This withdrawal of the LI comes after the Speaker of Parliament claimed he was unaware of a proposed legislation

The government has withdrawn the controversial legislative instrument that would have amended the Road Traffic Regulations to allow ministers and legislators to use sirens on their cars and be exempted from speed limits.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, withdrew the Legislative Instrument on behalf of the Minister for Transport.

The proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) has sparked a significant public backlash and the Government has since withdrawn the LI.

The Transport Ministry laid the instrument to amend the Road Regulations Act LI 2180 on June 14.

Speaking in Parliament, Korsah said the U-turn followed extensive engagement with the leadership of Parliament.

He also cited the concerns and protests from sections of the public.

The Minority Caucus has been vocal in its opposition to the L.I., but only after some observers had raised concerns.

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe, for example, questioned the proposal for exemptions in road regulations before it became a widespread concern.

The Bureau of Public Safety also said that the amendment could lead to chaos on Ghana's roads.

"I haven't seen anywhere where legislators or congressmen are given the leeway to speed and put sirens on their cars. It doesn't happen in America. It doesn't happen in the UK. It doesn't happen in Australia," the Bureau of Public Safety executive director, Dr Nana Yaw Akwada, said to YEN.com.gh earlier.

Bagbin is unaware of proposed LI

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Speaker of Parliament claimed he was unaware of possible legislation allowing ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempting them from speed limits.

Alban Bagbin explained his side of the matter during a public lecture on private member bills at the University of Ghana recently,

“There is nothing like that before parliament, and so I thought something was being done behind my back," he said.

