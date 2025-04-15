A Ghanaian lady based in Germany advised her countrymen living abroad never to bring their female partners to join them

The woman gave reasons for her advice and hoped that men living abroad would adhere to what she said so they would not regret

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied opinions in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian lady living in Germany admonished men abroad to desist from sponsoring their girlfriends and wives to join them.

The lady said most men who have already brought their partners to join them abroad have regretted the move.

Ghanaian lady explains why men abroad should not allow their partners to join them. Photo credit: @ZionFelix

Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, she said women in Ghana often accept proposals from men abroad because of the perceived financial gains.

She explained further that the women do not know that the men work hard and some even do jobs no one regards in Ghana to earn the money they spend on them.

“Most men think love is all about money. But that is not true love. If a man abroad proposes to a woman in Ghana and she declines, the lady’s mother will pressurise her to accept because the man lives outside Ghana.”

Ghanaian lady encourages men abroad not to allow their wives to join them. Photo credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

“Most Ghanaians think you can find money on the streets abroad. Meanwhile, the men abroad hustle before they get the money. Then the man whose woman is in Ghana will start sending her money, but the lady does not know the job the man does. She will only see the real picture after she joins the man abroad. Very often the actual picture is not pleasant, making the woman leave him. So, there is no need to bring your girlfriend in Ghana abroad,” she added.

The lady claimed that most men who brought their partners from Ghana would not do it again if they were given a second chance hence her advice to those who intend to do the same thing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on men sponsoring their spouses abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

Jxtcalme Bra Francis said:

“But who still dey do this thing? Bringing a lady from Africa to Europe.”

Mashud S Jamal wrote:

“Not all of them are like that I don't know when someone faces some problem like this automatically the person thinks all of them are the same.”

Kenny Gayle said:

“Happened to my fella during university days. The girlfriend got dicked by his uncle and that was the end of the relationship.”

Naadusah Sheer wrote:

“It's madness to bring a woman abroad not even a wife talk less of girlfriend apuuuuuu 😞😞.”

Mashud S Jamal said:

“I pray that any man who will travel to hustle and all he that does is to bring girls abroad may the girl leave them upon arrival.”

Chris Narrow wrote:

“Like joke like joke, she’s been real. Kudos Madam for spewing out such truth let those who have ears listen. Anyway, it's a choice take or leave it.”

Man jilts wife who sponsored him abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Ghanaian woman narrated how her husband jilted her after she sponsored him to join her abroad.

Pokuaa said even though she did everything to make him comfortable, the man left her.

She explained that her husband's behaviour has made it difficult for her to help others in need.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh