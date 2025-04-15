Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi has threatened to beat traders operating on pavements in the city.

Boadi has given unauthorised traders a two-week ultimatum to vacate pavements within the central business district.

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi threatens to beat traders operating on pavements in the city.

Source: Facebook

At a press conference on April 14, he said a decongestion exercise would begin on April 16 to evict traders on pavements.

Boadi stated that his approach to managing the city will borrow aspects from dictatorships.

“I have my own military-democratic style which I will be implementing. When we say leave the space, and you don’t leave the space and I get there, and you’re not there and my boys are with me, there and there we will beat you."

“In the middle of Adum, if I’m alone, you will be lucky, but if I’m with my 10 boys, in their pick-up with their whips, trust me, we will beat you. If you don’t want to experience that kind of situation, do what is right and lawful."

“This is Otumfoo’s city, this is the garden city of West Africa, and we have to preserve it. If you want the job to be difficult for me, I will let your body feel the difficulty you are giving to me."

Source: YEN.com.gh