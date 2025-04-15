Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has courted attention after visiting Burkina Faso.

Wode Maya buys Waakye from a vendor by the roadside as he visits Burkina Faso. Photo source: Wode Maya

Source: Facebook

The renowned content creator, who recently joined the Buzstop Boys in a sanitation exercise to desilt gutters in Accra, was surprised after he encountered a Waakye food joint on the street in Burkina Faso.

In a video, Wode Maya, who held a bowl of the popular Ghanaian meal, compared the similarities between his home country and Burkina Faso.

The renowned YouTuber, sporting the Burkina Faso senior national football team jersey, engaged in a friendly conversation with a Burkinabe and enquired about the local name for Waakye in the country.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh