Wode Maya Buys Waakye From A Vendor By The Roadside As He Visits Burkina Faso
Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has courted attention after visiting Burkina Faso.
The renowned content creator, who recently joined the Buzstop Boys in a sanitation exercise to desilt gutters in Accra, was surprised after he encountered a Waakye food joint on the street in Burkina Faso.
In a video, Wode Maya, who held a bowl of the popular Ghanaian meal, compared the similarities between his home country and Burkina Faso.
The renowned YouTuber, sporting the Burkina Faso senior national football team jersey, engaged in a friendly conversation with a Burkinabe and enquired about the local name for Waakye in the country.
Watch the video below:
