The Speaker of Parliament has said he is unaware of a legislation to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits

Alban Bagbin explained his side of the matter during a public lecture on private member bills at the University of Ghana

The government was criticised over the alleged proposal to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said he is unaware of a Legislative Instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens on their cars and exempt them from speed limits.

Bagbin, speaking during a public lecture on private member bills at the University of Ghana, explained why such a move was impossible.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is denying knowledge of a proposed law allowing MPs to use sirens and ignore speed limits. Source: Parliament of Ghana

“There is nothing like that before parliament, and so I thought something was being done behind my back.

“Later on, I was told that it was a regulation that Parliament was amending. We don’t amend regulations as per the constitution," he said in a video shared by Citi News.

There was growing concern about the reported proposal to allow ministers and MPs to use sirens on their cars and exempt them from speed limits.

Per Joy News, the Bureau of Public Safety expressed disappointment over the move, saying there were concerns about road safety and accountability.

The L.I. also received backlash from within Parliament, with the minority caucus demanding its immediate withdrawal by the Transport Minister.

