Wele, 90 Giant African Snails Seized At US Airport From Traveller From Ghana
- US Customs and Border Protection confiscated several giant African snails at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport
- The snails were seized from a passenger arriving from Ghana who was stopped after declaring fresh food items
- Reports indicated that the passenger from Ghana declared other prohibited items, including beef skin, known as wele
US Customs and Border Protection confiscated 90 giant African snails at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport back in June.
Officials detected an odd odour coming from a passenger’s bag, eventually tipping off agriculture specialists.
The passenger arriving from Ghana was stopped for secondary investigation after declaring fresh food items.
CNN reported that the passenger declared other prohibited items, including beef skin, known as wele, and fresh peppers, before opening the bag but did not mention the giant snails.
The snail, ranging from 3 to 6 inches long, was subsequently seized, according to customs agents.
The US Department of Agriculture says they can also pose serious human health risks. They carry the parasite rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis.
In 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sighted some giant African land snails.
This triggered a quarantine as authorities scrambled to tackle the destructive pests and protect the environment and human health from potential risks.
Residents were warned that the snails wreak havoc on plants and vegetation and carry the rat lungworm parasite, which can cause meningitis in humans.
