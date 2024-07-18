Wele, 90 Giant African Snails Seized At US Airport From Traveller From Ghana

US Customs and Border Protection confiscated several giant African snails at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport

The snails were seized from a passenger arriving from Ghana who was stopped after declaring fresh food items

Reports indicated that the passenger from Ghana declared other prohibited items, including beef skin, known as wele

US Customs and Border Protection confiscated 90 giant African snails at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport back in June.

Officials detected an odd odour coming from a passenger’s bag, eventually tipping off agriculture specialists.

The passenger arriving from Ghana was stopped for secondary investigation after declaring fresh food items.

The snails ranged from 3 to 6 inches long. Source: CNN

Source: UGC

CNN reported that the passenger declared other prohibited items, including beef skin, known as wele, and fresh peppers, before opening the bag but did not mention the giant snails.

The snail, ranging from 3 to 6 inches long, was subsequently seized, according to customs agents.

The US Department of Agriculture says they can also pose serious human health risks. They carry the parasite rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis.

In 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sighted some giant African land snails.

This triggered a quarantine as authorities scrambled to tackle the destructive pests and protect the environment and human health from potential risks.

Residents were warned that the snails wreak havoc on plants and vegetation and carry the rat lungworm parasite, which can cause meningitis in humans.

Meet the young lady who ventured into snail farming

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that many tertiary graduates complain of minimal job openings to appeal for; therefore, unemployment keeps soaring.

The story differs for Maame Serwah, who saw beyond becoming an employee and has set up her own snail farm.

Source: YEN.com.gh