Vinicius Junior has hinted at a possible Real Madrid comeback win ahead of their Champions League reverse fixture against Arsenal

The 24-year-old endured an underwhelming performance as Arsenal dismantled his side in the first leg

While the challenge ahead looks daunting, it is not beyond Madrid to stage another epic fightback in their storied history

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has fired a rallying call ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Vinicius warned Arsenal that the tie is far from over despite their emphatic first-leg triumph at the Emirates.

Vinicius Junior is confident Real Madrid can stage a come-from-behind win against Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Photos by Marc Atkins and Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius warns Arsenal of possible comeback

The Brazilian attacker, who struggled to influence proceedings in North London, remains unfazed by the daunting task facing Los Blancos.

Confidence, he insists, is not lacking within the Madrid camp.

“Remontada? Yes, we can,” Vinicius declared, via MadridXtra.

That bold statement follows a sobering 3-0 loss inflicted by a tactically superior Arsenal side.

How Arsenal brushed Real Madrid aside

Declan Rice struck twice from set-piece situations, executing back-to-back free-kicks before Mikel Merino—deployed as an improvised forward—sealed a memorable night for the Premier League contenders.

According to Sky Sports, the scoreline equalled Madrid’s heaviest margin of defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, casting serious doubt over their title defence.

Arsenal's pressing game was relentless, their transitions crisp, and their midfield trio—Thomas Partey, Martin Ødegaard, and Rice—dictated the tempo with alarming ease.

Real Madrid's listless performance

Madrid’s usually potent engine room, featuring Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga, was simply overwhelmed.

The midfield lacked bite, control, and composure, leaving large gaps for Arsenal to exploit.

Up top, Kylian Mbappe provided flickers of danger but was wasteful in front of goal, while Vinicius showed flashes of individual brilliance yet lacked the final touch.

Despite the tactical disarray and visible lack of intensity, Madrid’s aura of resilience remains intact.

Real Madrid's rich comeback history in the UCL

History, after all, offers ample reason for belief.

From dismantling Paris Saint-Germain’s advantage with late drama to overpowering Wolfsburg at the Bernabéu, and of course, the unforgettable resurrection against Manchester City in 2022, Real Madrid are the undisputed kings of the comeback.

Vinicius Junior has been involved in some of Real Madrid's iconic comeback victories, especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

However, this scenario presents a new layer of complexity.

Arsenal aren’t just clinical; they’re structured, mentally sharp, and playing with conviction.

Mikel Arteta has forged a unit that blends youthful energy with tactical discipline, making them a formidable opponent, even on foreign soil.

The Bernabéu has witnessed many magical nights, and for Madrid to pen another glorious chapter, everything must click.

It won’t be easy—but if any club can defy the odds under the floodlights, it’s the 14-time champions of Europe.

Mbappe sings the same tune as Vinicius

In a similar report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Kylian Mbappe, much like his teammate Vinicius Jr, has responded defiantly ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

His remarks follow Los Blancos' heavy defeat at the Emirates, where the Spanish giants were comprehensively outplayed by the North London side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh