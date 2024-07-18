A Junior High School student lost his life during the Wulensi Fire Festival in the Nunumba South District

A Junior High School student has been reported dead during the Wulensi Fire Festival in the Nunumba South District of the Northern Region.

The boy died after a musket he tried to fire reportedly exploded in his hands.

The joyous fire festival was marred by the accident involving the student

Citi News reported that he was fired towards a gutter when the accident occurred, causing a fatal head injury.

The Fire Festival, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, was meant to be a celebratory event.

However, authorities cautioned against using dangerous equipment, urging moderation during the festivities.

Unfortunately, some individuals, particularly youth, failed to heed this warning, leading to the tragic loss of life.

Recent misfortune involving students

A 17-year-old BECE candidate was stabbed and killed while attempting to separate two fighting lovers.

The violent incident occurred in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region on July 10.

The BECE had already been marred by tragedy. Two BECE candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School were involved in a road crash in the North Tongu district.

GNA reported that the two candidates were escorting their sister back to Volo after her visit when they were struck by a vehicle.

Candidate with disability sits for BECE, uses pen in mouth

YEN.com.gh reported that on the first day of the exam, a BECE candidate wrote a paper using his mouth and a pen.

The video of the special needs student, which Adom News shared widely, elicited varying reactions.

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools described the situation as unacceptable comments to YEN.com.gh.

