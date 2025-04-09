Declan Rice delivered a standout performance, scoring two crucial goals, including a wonderful free-kick

Ghana's Thomas Partey, who played the full 90 minutes, shared his excitement with a simple yet powerful message

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal quarter-final second leg is schedueld for April 16 at Santiago Bernebeu as Gunners appear ready

Arsenal's massive victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium has generated lots of buzz on social media.

The Gunners delivered a dominant performance, with goals from Declan Rice (brace) and Mikel Merino sealing an emphatic 3-0 win.

The atmosphere at the Emirates was electric, and several Arsenal players took to social networks to share their reactions to the unforgettable night.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal challenges Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in the UCL 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Real Madrid on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at how some key Arsenal players responded after their impressive victory.

Historic Night at the Emirates

It was a match that lived up to all the expectations, and then some. Arsenal, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, played an exhilarating brand of football, leaving Real Madrid—one of the most successful clubs in UEFA Champions League history—reeling.

Declan Rice played a pivotal role in the victory, netting two goals in a scintillating display of both attacking and defensive capabilities. His first goal came in the 58th minute, with a perfectly executed strike from close range that sent the home crowd into raptures.

Just 12 minutes later, the ex-West Ham United captain doubled his tally, scoring a free-kick that further exemplified his growing importance to Arsenal's midfield.

Mikel Merino’s contribution in the 75th minute completed the rout, rounding off a commanding Arsenal performance. The 3-0 result has left the Gunners in a strong position to progress to the semi-finals, with the second leg in Madrid still to come on April 16.

Mikel Merino: ‘Job Not Finished’

Mikel Merino, who scored the crucial third goal for Arsenal in the 75th minute, was quick to share his excitement after the game. The Spaniard posted a picture on Instagram, which captured the magic of the night at the Emirates.

Alongside the photo, he wrote:

“N5 was rocking tonight!! Magic @championsleague night at The Emirates. Job’s not finished. We keep going!”

Merino’s words reflect the team’s mindset—while the victory was a massive achievement, there’s still a second leg to be played in Madrid, and they are determined to finish the job.

His goal was a vital one, as it put Arsenal in a commanding position for the return fixture. However, his post showcases the humility and focus of the squad, and how they’re already looking ahead to the next challenge.

Thomas Partey: Emotions Run High

Ghanaian midfield powerhouse Thomas Partey, who played the full 90 minutes of the match, also took to social media to express his emotions. The Ghanaian international posted a brief yet emphatic message: “WHAT A NIGHT”

With two heart emojis, Partey’s post encapsulated the intensity of the moment. His words were simple but powerful, a reflection of the euphoria Arsenal’s players were feeling after securing such a dominant result against one of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Black Stars player, who shone in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers for Ghana, played a key role in the heart of the midfield, and his impact cannot be overstated.

His work rate, ball-winning ability, and composure on the ball helped Arsenal maintain control of the game, and his post was a testament to the thrill of the victory.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (L) plays against Thomas Partey of Arsenal FC (R) during the Arsenal 3 Real Madrid 0 UCL game on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Richard Callis/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Declan Rice: A Night to Remember

Declan Rice’s performance on the night was nothing short of iconic. The England international was instrumental in both attack and defense, and his brace against Real Madrid will likely go down in Arsenal history.

The English international's first goal in the 58th minute, while his second was a perfect free-kick that added further flair to an already exceptional display.

The midfielder shared an image of himself celebrating in front of the Arsenal fans after his second goal. The sheer joy and pride in his face were unmistakable, and it was clear that for Rice, this was a moment he would never forget.

He didn’t include any words in his post—just a picture that encapsulated the emotion and intensity of the evening.

Bukayo Saka: ‘Same Energy in Madrid’

Arsenal’s young star Bukayo Saka, who played 74 minutes in the match, also shared his thoughts following the resounding win. Saka posted a message of gratitude to the fans and a call to action for the second leg in Madrid.

He wrote:

“We asked and you gave us everything, thank you! Same energy in Madrid, job’s not finished!”

Saka’s message highlights the important role the fans played in creating an incredible atmosphere at the Emirates.

Saka’s call to carry the “same energy” into the second leg in Madrid further demonstrates the team’s resolve and focus—there is no room for complacency.

Thomas Partey's record against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the complete record of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey against Real Madrid, dating back to when the Black Stars asset represented UD Almeria and Atletico Madrid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh