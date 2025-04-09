Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif's latest hit song, "Where dem boyz", was blasted loud at the Emirates Stadium

The new spellbinding song from the Iron Boy album was played just before Arsenal humbled Real Madrid in the Champions League

This is not the first time Blacko's song has gained international recognition as he continues to make a claim for himself in his young music career

Moments before Arsenal delivered a Champions League masterclass against Real Madrid, the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium buzzed with an unexpected but electrifying soundtrack—Black Sherif's latest banger, “Where Dem Boyz.”

The fresh release from the Ghanaian sensation’s Iron Boy album resonated through the venue’s speakers, setting the tone for what would become a night to remember.

Blacko's latest hit song was played at Arsenal's Emirates stadium before their victory against Real Madrid.

Blacko's "Where Dem Boyz" features at Arsenal vs Real Madrid game

In a video circulating widely on X, the high-energy track is clearly audible as a female broadcaster reported live ahead of kickoff in the quarter-final showdown between the Premier League side and the Spanish giants.

The footage, first shared by @OswaldOduro, quickly caught fire online.

Fans jubilate as Blacko's song blasts in speakers at Arsenal's stadium

Ghanaians, in particular, poured into the comments with enthusiasm, celebrating the global recognition of one of their own.

@Bt_darryl joked:

"Thomas Partey be the DJ.😂🔥"

@lostghanaiann added:

"They understood the assignment."

@QweciTampico proudly declared:

"We going Global 🔥👏"

@ESowadjede71899 remarked:

"That be hard."

@nanajoKERRR123 concluded:

"Bro is far gone !!"

Blacko's songs at sports venues

This isn’t new territory for Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong—known on stage as Black Sherif.

Back in 2022, his “Second Sermon” remix echoed through the NBA All-Star Game, and prior to that, French Ligue 1 outfit Clermont Foot celebrated a league win with one of his tracks in October 2021.

For the 23-year-old, this latest moment only adds to his growing global résumé.

Blacko's songs often resonate in the sports world, with a couple of his hit singles making their way into both basketball arenas and football stadiums.

Arsenal dismantle Real Madrid after blasting Blacko's "Where Dem Boyz"

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Arsenal channeled the same energy pulsing through Blacko’s lyrics.

Facing a team often hailed as Champions League landlords, Mikel Arteta’s men made Real Madrid look like mere tenants on a North London stage.

The hosts dictated the tempo, overwhelmed the midfield, and dismantled Madrid's rhythm with a near-flawless display.

According to the BBC, Declan Rice opened proceedings with a breathtaking set-piece, expertly navigating the wall and beating Thibaut Courtois with unerring accuracy.

The midfielder wasn’t done yet—he followed up with an even more outrageous strike from a similar distance, doubling Arsenal’s lead and drawing gasps from the stands.

As the visitors reeled, Mikel Merino capped off the performance with a well-timed finish that left no doubt about the result, per Goal.

Partey shines in Arsenal's win over Madrid

In the engine room, Thomas Partey orchestrated the tempo with surgical precision.

Having been rested in the previous fixture against Everton, the Ghanaian returned to the starting XI and delivered a commanding display.

His intelligent positioning, sharp distribution, and timely interceptions ensured that Madrid’s creative outlets—Modric, Camavinga, and Bellingham—were nullified.

Fans praise Partey after standout display vs Madrid

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey’s standout performance as Arsenal swept aside Real Madrid in a commanding 3-0 victory.

While the Ghanaian midfield dynamo didn’t find the back of the net, his control and composure in the middle of the park were instrumental in the Gunners' emphatic triumph.

