The Bureau of Public Safety has called for the reclassification of the Accra-Tema motorway and a spate of road crashes

The bureau is concerned about the increasing rate of road crashes on the controversial motorway

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety criticised a lack of state action to preserve the road over the years

The Bureau of Public Safety has called for stricter speed limits on the Accra-Tema motorway to be reviewed by the relevant authorities.

The organisation wants the reclasificaiton of the highway because of the increasing volume of pedestrian traffic on the road.

Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety Dr Nana Yaw Akwada (R) wants the Tema motorway to be reclassified. Source: Ministry of Roads & Highways

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that this move could reduce the number of road crashes on the controversial road.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety, Dr Nana Yaw Akwada, said regulatory failings made it difficult to reduce pedestrian activity on the road.

He noted that as of 2019, there were 236 footpaths across the median of the motorway

“The most reasonable approach we can have now is to reclassify the motorway, and by reclassifying and reengineering it, we will have to limit the speed on the motorway.”

“The motorway is no longer an express highway, and the continuous use as such by both motorists and pedestrians poses a great danger to life.”

Recent road crashes on the motorway

A car was reported to have hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off earlier in July.

The crash caused massive outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

A road crash involving three cars on July 19 caused massive gridlock on the Tema-bound side of the motorway.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

The four-lane motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic on the road.

YEN.com.gh reported that this has prompted plans to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh