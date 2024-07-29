A road crash involving three cars has caused a massive gridlock on the Accra-Tema Motorway

The crash on the Tema-bound side occurred between Toyota Ghana and the Axle Weighing Station

This comes after a significant traffic disruption on the motorway after a fatal hit-and-run last week

A multi-vehicle collision involving an SUV, a saloon car, and a Toyota bus is causing severe traffic congestion on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The incident, on the Tema-bound side of the highway, occurred on Monday, July 29, between Toyota Ghana and the Axle Weighing Station.

The crash is causing traffic on the Tema-bound side of the Accra-Tema Motorway. Source: Citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Citi News reported that motorists heading towards Tema have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid prolonged delays.

This gridlock follows a major traffic disruption on the Accra-Tema Motorway last week due to a tragic hit-and-run incident.

A car was reported to have hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off.

The crash caused massive outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

Citi News reported that police responded swiftly, dispatching officers to the scene to engage with the protesters.

Police also gave assurances that steps would be taken to enhance road safety and address their grievances.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

The four-lane motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic on the road.

This has prompted plans to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians.

The motorway is an essential road connecting Accra to the port city of Tema.

Policeman in Tema hailed for driver's arrest

YEN.com.gh also reported that a police officer was also commended for his bravery after arresting a hit-and-run driver.

The incident occurred when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

Onlookers widely praised the officer’s swift response in chasing the driver down, with many praising him as a hero.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh