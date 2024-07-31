A lawyer has challenged COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's appointment as Deputy Inspector General of Police

President Akufo-Addo appointed Yohuno as the new DIG in charge of police operations on July 17

A statement from the Jubilee House said the appointment had followed the advice of the Ghana Police Council

A lawyer has sued the Attorney-General and the Ghana Police Service over COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's appointment as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations.

The lawyer, Justice Abdulai, has argued that the appointment of Yohuno is unconstitutional.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointment of Christian Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police is sparking a lawsuit.

Joy News reported that he filed suit on July 30 asking for an order to stop Yohuno from acting as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations because he believes the position is unconstitutional.

Abdulai added that he wanted the Inspector General of Police barred from engaging with Yohuno in his capacity as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations on July 17.

A statement from the Jubilee House said the appointment followed the advice of the Ghana Police Council.

It described Yohuno as a distinguished law enforcement officer. He previously served as Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo further congratulated Yohuno on his appointment and wished him well in his new post.

Yohuno's last promotion

Yohuno was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by John Mahama, who was similarly in the last year of his administration.

Yohuno has in the past been described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police, the highest office in the police service.

Chief Justice commends IGP Dampare

YEN.com.gh also reported that Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, praised Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare for his leadership.

She said Dampare's leadership qualities had inspired her to begin improving the image of the Judiciary as had been done in the police service.

In line with Torkornoo's remarks, discussions were later held between the Chief Justice and the IGP on collaboration for efficient prosecution.

